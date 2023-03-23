Nine states withdrew general consent to CBI: Centre

Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Rajasthan among 9 states to withdraw general consent to CBI: Centre

According to the law, CBI needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 16:56 ist
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh during the inaugural session for the 1st G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting 2023, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to probe cases, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction, he informed the Rajya Sabha through a written reply.

In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, a general consent to the CBI has been granted by state governments for investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Nine states -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal -- have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases, he said.

