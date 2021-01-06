China used 'unorthodox weapons' in Galwan: Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry, in its year-end report, for the first time disclosed that China escalated the situation by the utilisation of ‘unorthodox weapons’ at the Line of Control (LAC) during its eight-month-long military stand-off with India.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that marked one of the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades, the Defence Ministry said that the Chinese side also suffered "significant casualties".

"Indian Army has maintained all protocols and agreements between the two countries while the PLA escalated the situation by utilisation of unorthodox weapons and amassing a large number of troops," the report said.

The ministry had mentioned China’s ‘aggression’ at the border in its June monthly report as well, but that report and all other monthly reports were taken off its website later.

Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The Defence Ministry said that the Indian Army, with assistance from the IAF, mobilised troops including accretionary forces in a very short duration including heavy equipment like guns, tanks as also ammunition, rations, and clothing.

It said that on August 28 and 29, Indian troops in a precautionary deployment, pre-empted Chinese "expansionist designs" and occupied heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso. The report stated that Indian troops, braving inclement weather, continue to be deployed on these heights.

"Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced strength have been completed and troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventure by Chinese forces. While the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner," it added.

In a recent development over the border row, military talks between the two countries have been paused for the time being as newly-appointed People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theatre Commander Gen Zhang Xudong took over as military head of Tibet and Xinjiang.

The eighth round of talks held on December 18, ended on a positive note but a written disengagement and de-escalation agreement is yet to be written out.

(With PTI inputs)