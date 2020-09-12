China's PLA hands over 5 missing Arunachal youths to Indian Army

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China handed over five youths from Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning to the Indian Army, 10 days after they "inadvertently crossed over to their side" in Upper Subansiri district.

Lt Colonel Harshwardhan Pande, the public relations officer (defence), posted at Army's 4 corps headquarters at Tezpur in neighbouring Assam told DH that the five youths were handed over to the Indian Army at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

"They will now be quarantined for 14 days as per Covid-19 protocol and will thereafter be handed over to their family members," he said.

Kibithu, situated atop 4,070 feet, is a border trijunction with China on its north and Myanmar on the east.

Pande had earlier said the five hunters had inadvertently crossed over to the other side on September 2. A Chinese government spokesperson, however, had on September 7 denied having any information about them but the next day, the PLA confirmed to the Indian Army that the youths were on their side of the border.

The matter came to light after Prakash Ringling, brother of Prasad Ringling, one of the youths, on September 4 posted on Facebook that five persons including his brother from Nacho circle in upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by troops of the PLA from a remote location called Sera-7.

The McMahon Line between India and China is about 100 km from Sera 7, a remote location having no road and telephone network.

Pande said following the reports, the Indian Army approached the PLA on hotline to trace and return them. On September 8, response on the hotline confirmed that the missing individuals had been traced, he said.

Pande further said this was the third such incident reported so far this year from Upper Subansiri and West Siang district. "All such individuals were brought back home safely after consistent efforts and coordination by the Indian Army," Pande said.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own. The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under jungles thereby resulting confusion and tension.