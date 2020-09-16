Chinese troops play Punjabi songs on loudspeaker at LAC for Indian soldiers: Report

In a strange development along the LAC, Chinese troops have set up loudspeakers playing Punjabi songs at Finger 4, where Indian soldiers have been keeping a strong vigil round the clock, according to ANI.

Quoting sources, the report said that the unusual move by the Chinese troops may be either to distract Indian soliders or to just ease the tension to some extent.

Incidentally, over 100 rounds were reportedly fired between the two sides at Finger 4 recently, which had further escalated the tension along the LAC.