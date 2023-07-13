'Chup': Brij Bhushan snaps at female reporter on being questioned about harassment case, breaks mic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has landed himself in fresh trouble after the BJP strongman was seen misbehaving and breaking a television reporter's mic after he was asked a question about the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on the basis of the sexual harassment allegations levelled by some top wrestlers on Wednesday.

In a video that has now gone viral, Singh is seen coming out of the Delhi Airport and being confronted by a reporter from Times Now. She kept asking questions about the sexual harassment charges and Delhi Police's chargesheet to which Sharan said, "I have nothing to tell you."

The reporter goes on to ask SIngh if he will resign from his BJP post, which irks the MP and he snaps back at the reporter with 'chup'. Singh's behaviour on top of his sexual harassment charges have caused him major backlash with several angry reactions directed at Singh.

The Delhi Police chargesheet explicitly states that the "investigation so far" points towards Singh being "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of molestation, stalking, and sexual harassment.

“The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names,” the chargesheet states.

As per the chargesheet, cops spoke to 108 witnesses, out of which 15, including coaches, wrestlers, and refrees stood by the allegation of sexual harassment against Singh. However, Singh has denied all the accusations and stated that he has never met any of the wrestlers, nor does he have their phone numbers.