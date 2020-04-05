CJI asked to make video hearing compulsory for certain matters

Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh on Sunday asked the Chief Justice of India to introduce compulsory video conferencing for hearing certain matters including bail, matrimonial and single employee's service matters, in order to decongest the courts.

Concerned over the problems faced by the top court after COVID-19 pandemic, he said this would be beneficial for the functioning of the top court in the long run especially relating to overcrowding in courts.

In a letter to CJI S A Bobde, senior advocate Singh suggested the SC Rules should be amended to provide for compulsory and voluntary video conferencing in certain types of matters.

Voluntary video conferencing hearing can be conducted on demand by a party, he said.

"Till the time Supreme Court rules are not amended, this can be implemented by an administrative order in view of the grave situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Implementing it on a regular basis would help in reducing person-to-person contact in the Supreme Court and also reduce the rush of advocates in the courtrooms, he added.

Besides, Singh suggested that the courts should rise for 15 minutes after finishing the first half of matters on miscellaneous days so that lawyers appearing in the second half need not crowd the court till the first half of matters are being heard.

Before the 21-day lockdown from March 25, the top court has decided to conduct hearing in extremely urgent matters through video conferencing. It has allowed the filing of petitions online and the use of app 'Vidyo', allowing lawyers to advance arguments from home or chambers.