CM B S Yediyurappa lays foundation stone for new Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday laid the foundation stone to build new Karnataka Bhavan building in national capital.

Union Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and PWD Minister Govind Karjol and others participated in the event.

Though the previous government estimated construction cost of the building at Rs 82 crore, the BJP government has raised it to Rs 120 crore.

The proposal to construct a new building was approved by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. Last year, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had approved the building plan and announced that groundbreaking ceremony would be held on March 8, 2019.

Yediyurappa laid the foundation for Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi for the second time. Last year, Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone after the then PWD Minister H D Revanna invited him to the ceremony and pleaded him to lay the foundation stone.