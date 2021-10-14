Coal India halts supply to non-power customers

Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers

As per sources, 'It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 16:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

"It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India's plan said.

No immediate official comment was available from the company. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coal India Limited
Coal India
Coal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 