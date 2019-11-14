Cong leaders remember Nehru on his birth anniversary

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former PM Manmohan Singh on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and thousands of party workers also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal NehruJi, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India".

He also used the hashtag "RememberingNehruji".