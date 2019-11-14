Cong leaders remember Nehru on his birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2019, 09:56am ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2019, 09:56am ist
First prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former PM Manmohan Singh on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and thousands of party workers also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal NehruJi, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India".

He also used the hashtag "RememberingNehruji".

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jawaharlal Nehru
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Pranab Mukherjee
Manmohan Singh
Comments (+)
 