Cong MP Venugopal quizzed by CBI in Kerala solar scam case

The case was registered by the CBI against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Venugopal and four other Congress politicians

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 21:49 ist

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal was quizzed by the CBI in connection with allegations of sexual assault by the prime accused in the solar scam case in Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.

Venugopal's statement was recorded last week in the case, they said. The case was registered by the CBI against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Venugopal and four other Congress politicians.

Besides Venugopal and Chandy, others named in the case are MPs Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash, MLA AP Anil Kumar and BJP National Vice President A P Abdullakutty. Abdullakutty was a Congress MLA when the state police registered the case and later he joined the BJP.

The case, initially investigated by Kerala Police, was taken over by the CBI following a recommendation from the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala last year.

The prime accused in the solar scam case had in a letter to Kerala Police claimed in July 2013 that Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders sexually exploited her.

