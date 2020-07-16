Congress closes door on rebel Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Wednesday virtually shut the doors on Sachin Pilot, with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker launching disqualification proceedings against the former deputy chief minister and his 18 supporters, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that he had proof of Pilot hobnobbing with the BJP.

Though the Congress made four public appeals to Pilot to end the rebellion, the final one after the latter reiterated that he was not joining the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala put a number of conditions, including an open declaration of loyalty to the Congress and a return to Jaipur.

At the same time, the Congress held out no assurance about his demands being met. In Jaipur, the Assembly Speaker asked Pilot and his 18 supporters to explain their absence from the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party held on Sunday and Monday, pushing Pilot into a corner.

“We heard Sachin Pilot’s statement on not joining the BJP through the media. If you don't want to go to the BJP, then immediately reject the hospitality of the Haryana BJP government, free our MLAs from the BJP security ring at two hotels. Stop discussions with the BJP,” said party spokesman Surjewala.

Gehlot appeared in no mood for compromise and the Congress leadership was finding it difficult to ignore the leader who enjoyed the support of more than 100 MLAs. Additionally, Pilot, too, was not keen on moving out of Rajasthan, where he sees a future for himself.

AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande also made an appeal to Pilot’s supporters to return, after Gehlot paraded 104 MLAs and claimed support of five more, a slender majority in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

Amid the public appeals from the Congress, Gehlot launched an all-out attack on Pilot, accusing him of hobnobbing with the BJP to topple his government while holding the post of deputy chief minister and the state Congress president.

“It would be wrong to say that I am against the new generation of leaders. Rahul Gandhi likes them, Sonia Gandhi likes them, Ashok Gehlot likes them … they can serve the country better than us …. but if they go ahead and indulge in horse-trading themselves, then will they not harm the nation,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

“Our deputy chief minister and PCC chief was himself conspiring with the BJP to topple the government. He was talking to the BJP, I have proof. Talks were held at 2.00 am. It is good that we got to know of it in time,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot’s attack came at a time when a section of the Congress felt that a rapprochement with Pilot was still possible.

“Differences are not anti-party. They have to be sorted out and compromise worked out. We have done it over the years,” Alva said.