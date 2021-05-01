Congress launches doctors' helpline, plasma donors directory

Congress on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline and a plasma help link for those battling Covid-19 at a time when the second wave of the pandemic has been raging throughout the country.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi announced the launch of the ‘Hello Doctor’ helpline – 9983836838 – for giving medical advice to those in need and asked doctors and mental health professionals to sign up to reach those in need.

“India needs to stand together and help our people,” Rahul said.

“At this unprecedented health crisis, the nation needs compassion, support and hope from each of us. If you are a doctor, kindly register yourself under “Hello Doctor” initiative by AICC, to consult the patient,” he said in an appeal to doctors.

With the increasing demand for plasma donors across the country, Congress also launched a ‘plasma help link’ and asked party workers who have recovered from Covid-19 to sign up as donors.

“We have received 20,000 requests from across the country for plasma donation. In Delhi alone, we have 3,000 requests for plasma. We have been able to help only 600,” Srinivas B V, President, Youth Congress told reporters.

The Youth Congress now plans to make a district and block-wise list of plasma donors and link them up with those in need.

Earlier, BJP President J P Nadda had launched a nation-wide free teleconsultation helpline – 8068173286 – to help Covid patients in home isolation.