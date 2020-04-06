Cong leader lights 2 lamps, says will light more

Congress leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 08:26 ist
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill. (Credit: Twitter Photo)

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to people's expectations.

Shergill said while he lit two lamps -- one for motivation and another in the memory of those who died of coronavirus -- he will light seven more when adequate testing kits are made available by the government, free COVID-19 tests are done, doctors are provided with PPE kits and relief is given to labourers and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"9 diyas-Lit up 1 Diya for "Motivation", 1 in memory of lives claimed by Covid19 - 7 when Government focuses on "Preparation": 1. Testing Kits+ 2. PPE+ 3. Free Testing  4. Quarantine Beds+ 5. Relief for Labourers 6. Loan Waiver on EMI for salaried class 7. Employment generation," he said in a tweet. 

The Congress leader was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity with the war against the coronavirus outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Congress
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 