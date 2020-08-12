Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest

Cong leader Rajiv Tyagi dies minutes after TV debate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 20:53 ist
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away. (Credit: Twitter image)

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Congress
Rajiv Tyagi

