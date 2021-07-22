Farm laws: Congress protests inside Parliament complex

Congress MPs protest inside Parliament complex, demand repeal of new agri laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party participated in the protestCongress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party participated in the protest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 13:47 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MPs and other members takes part in a protest against the farm reform laws, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex in support of protesting farmers and demanded that the three agriculture laws be withdrawn.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party participated in the protest.

Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and the prime minister.

Monsoon Session Live updates on DH

Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

The Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, which the farmers are against alleging that these legislations will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India
India News
Monsoon Session
Parliament
Protests
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
farmers
BJP

