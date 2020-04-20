Coronavirus: 25 media persons test positive in Maharashtra

At least 25 media persons in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.
The swabs were taken, in a special camp, last week and the test reports arrived on Monday.
Most of them are asymptomatic and have been asked for home quarantine.
