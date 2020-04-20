COVID-19: 25 media persons test positive in Mumbai

Coronavirus: 25 media persons test positive in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:10 ist

At least 25 media persons in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

The swabs were taken,  in a special camp,  last week and the test reports arrived on Monday.

Most of them are asymptomatic and have been asked for home quarantine.

