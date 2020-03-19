Coronavirus: 6 Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train

Six Singapore-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said.

The six passengers were traveling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

The incident occurred a day after four Germany- returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were forced to de-board from Garib Rath Express at Palghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.