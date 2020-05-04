Coronavirus: Amazon partners with NGOs to donate hygiene aid kits, PPEs

Amazon partners with NGOs to donate hygiene kits, PPE

Amazon India on Monday said it has partnered with several Non-Government Organisations across the country to donate hygiene aid kits, Personal Protective Equipment kits and groceries in support of healthcare workers and communities most affected by COVID-19.

"These donations are being distributed across Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh through its NGO partners that include United Way, Oxfam India, Concern India, India STEM Foundation, Read India, American India Foundation, Care, Learning Links Foundation, Indian Women and Children Foundation, ASVSS, and Forum for Rural Development," the company said in a statement.

It added that it has donated one lakh N95 and 65,000 Personal Protective Equipment masks to hospitals for use by frontline health workers such as doctors and hospital staff. In addition, over 40,000 basic hygiene kits that include 3 ply masks, soaps and hand sanitizers have been donated to prevent the spread of the virus in local communities.

The company has also distributed clsoe to 10,000 grocery kits to vulnerable families. Minari Shah, Director Public Relations, Amazon India said "We firmly stand with communities and the country in our collective effort to curtail the spread and limit the impact of COVID-19."

