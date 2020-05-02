Coronavirus: Bengaluru designated as red zone; curbs to continue

Restrictions will continue in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad beyond May 3 as all of them have been designated as red zones, even as the number of such districts in India have reduced from 170 a fortnight ago to 130.

But the number of green zones (zero Covid-19 cases) have also reduced from 356 to 319, indicating the fleeting nature of the disease-free status.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Bengaluru Rural districts fall in the red zone, as per the letter written by Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to chief secretaries and health secretaries of states following their meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday.

As on Friday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country had risen to 35,365, while the death toll stood at 1,152 with 77 more deaths.

The number of orange zones have increased from 207 to 284, with 13 districts of Karnataka figuring in the list.

Other prominent cities in the red zone include Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Faridabad, Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Pune, Jaipur and Bhopal.

The Centre also tweaked a key criterion used to classify green, orange and red zones. From now on, if a district remains disease-free for 21 days, it can see a change in status. Earlier, the government had set 28 days for a change in zone status.

“The districts were earlier designated as hotspots/red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria.

“This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts,” the Union Health Secretary said.

The new classification will enable more economic activities in those areas of the district that are relatively less affected by Covid-19, an official statement said.