Coronavirus: HRD Ministry announces dates for JEE-Advanced, JEE-Mains, and NEET exams

The JEE Mains examinations would be conducted from July 18-23, while the NEET UG 2020 examinations would be held on July 26, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said here on Tuesday.

The JEE Mains was earlier scheduled for April and NEET UG 2020 was to be held on May 3 but were put off due to the lockdown and the COVID-19 outbreak.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The minister said the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted in the month of August and the date of the exam will be announced in the due course of time.

The minister was addressing the students’ query through a webinar on Twitter and Facebook.

He also informed the students that other examinations will be conducted anytime after June 15. The dates of other exams including UGC NET exam will also be announced shortly, he said.