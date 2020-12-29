Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 29

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,924 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,689 56 Assam 2,15,939 1,037 Bihar 2,51,304 1,386 Chandigarh 19,551 316 Chhattisgarh 2,76,337 3,319 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,372 2 Goa 50,772 734 Gujarat 2,42,655 4,288 Haryana 2,61,258 2,882 Himachal Pradesh 54,680 909 Jharkhand 1,14,420 1,020 Karnataka 9,16,909 12,070 Kerala 7,43,563 2,990 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,39,228 3,572 Maharashtra 19,22,048 49,305 Manipur 28,060 348 Meghalaya 13,376 138 Mizoram 4,184 8 Nagaland 11,911 79 Delhi 6,23,415 10,474 Puducherry 38,028 631 Punjab 1,65,668 5,312 Rajasthan 3,06,158 2,677 Sikkim 5,845 126 Tamil Nadu 8,15,175 12,080 Telangana 2,85,608 1,533 Tripura 33,244 382 Uttar Pradesh 5,82,920 8,322 Uttarakhand 89,850 1,489 West Bengal 5,48,471 9,625 Odisha 3,28,738 1,864 Andhra Pradesh 8,81,273 7,098 Jammu and Kashmir 1,20,293 1,875 Ladakh 9,406 126

No. of people discharged: 97,82,669

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.