Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 29

  • Dec 29 2020, 07:35 ist
  Dec 29 2020
Tourists visit Taj Mahal amid coronavirus pandemic, in Agra. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,02,25,272 as of December 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,48,135




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,92462
Arunachal Pradesh16,68956
Assam2,15,9391,037
Bihar2,51,3041,386
Chandigarh19,551316
Chhattisgarh2,76,3373,319
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3722
Goa50,772734
Gujarat2,42,6554,288
Haryana2,61,2582,882
Himachal Pradesh54,680909
Jharkhand1,14,4201,020
Karnataka9,16,90912,070
Kerala7,43,5632,990
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,39,2283,572
Maharashtra19,22,04849,305
Manipur28,060348
Meghalaya13,376138
Mizoram4,1848
Nagaland11,91179
Delhi6,23,41510,474
Puducherry38,028631
Punjab1,65,6685,312
Rajasthan3,06,1582,677
Sikkim5,845126
Tamil Nadu8,15,17512,080
Telangana2,85,6081,533
Tripura33,244382
Uttar Pradesh5,82,9208,322
Uttarakhand89,8501,489
West Bengal5,48,4719,625
Odisha3,28,7381,864
Andhra Pradesh8,81,2737,098
Jammu and Kashmir1,20,2931,875
Ladakh9,406126

No. of people discharged: 97,82,669

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

