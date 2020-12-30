Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,02,45,081; death toll stands at 1,48,408 as of December 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 30 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 07:58 ist
People, not adhering to social distancing norms, visit Juhu Chowpatty amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,02,45,081 as of December 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,48,408




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,92962
Arunachal Pradesh16,69456
Assam2,15,9971,038
Bihar2,51,9261,389
Chandigarh19,615316
Chhattisgarh2,77,4713,336
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3722
Goa50,884735
Gujarat2,43,4594,295
Haryana2,61,6722,892
Himachal Pradesh54,763913
Jharkhand1,14,6501,025
Karnataka9,17,57112,074
Kerala7,49,4503,014
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,40,0813,582
Maharashtra19,25,06649,373
Manipur28,096353
Meghalaya13,379138
Mizoram4,1908
Nagaland11,91769
Delhi6,24,11810,502
Puducherry38,070633
Punjab1,65,8785,322
Rajasthan3,06,7842,683
Sikkim5,845126
Tamil Nadu8,16,13212,092
Telangana2,85,4651,535
Tripura33,246382
Uttar Pradesh5,83,9418,340
Uttarakhand90,1671,495
West Bengal5,49,7159,655
Odisha3,29,0011,868
Andhra Pradesh8,81,5997,100
Jammu and Kashmir1,20,5271,879
Ladakh9,411126

 

No. of people discharged: 98,07,569

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna
Pfizer-BioNTech
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Harsh Vardhan
union ministry of health
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Maharashtra
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Andhra Pradesh
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jharkhand
Kerala
Lakshadweep
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Delhi
Puducherry
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
Odisha
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh

What's Brewing

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 