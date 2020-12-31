Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 31

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,266,971 as of December 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

148,723







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,936 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,709 56 Assam 2,16,063 1,040 Bihar 2,51,926 1,389 Chandigarh 19,615 316 Chhattisgarh 2,77,471 3,336 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,375 2 Goa 50,884 735 Gujarat 2,43,459 4,295 Haryana 2,61,672 2,892 Himachal Pradesh 54,894 925 Jharkhand 1,14,650 1,025 Karnataka 9,17,571 12,074 Kerala 7,49,450 3,014 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,40,081 3,582 Maharashtra 19,25,066 49,373 Manipur 28,096 353 Meghalaya 13,387 138 Mizoram 4,199 8 Nagaland 11,917 79 Delhi 6,24,118 10,502 Puducherry 38,070 633 Punjab 1,65,878 5,322 Rajasthan 3,06,784 2,683 Sikkim 5,864 126 Tamil Nadu 8,16,132 12,092 Telangana 2,85,939 1,538 Tripura 33,258 385 Uttar Pradesh 5,83,941 8,340 Uttarakhand 90,167 1,495 West Bengal 5,49,715 9,655 Odisha 3,29,001 1,868 Andhra Pradesh 8,81,599 7,100 Jammu and Kashmir 1,20,527 1,879 Ladakh 9,436 127

No. of people discharged: 98,07,569

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.