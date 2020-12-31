Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,266,971; death toll stands at 148,723 as of December 31

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 31 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 07:52 ist
A man is seen in front of an dummy representing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a housing society in Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,266,971 as of December 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

148,723




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,93662
Arunachal Pradesh16,70956
Assam2,16,0631,040
Bihar2,51,9261,389
Chandigarh19,615316
Chhattisgarh2,77,4713,336
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3752
Goa50,884735
Gujarat2,43,4594,295
Haryana2,61,6722,892
Himachal Pradesh54,894925
Jharkhand1,14,6501,025
Karnataka9,17,57112,074
Kerala7,49,4503,014
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,40,0813,582
Maharashtra19,25,06649,373
Manipur28,096353
Meghalaya13,387138
Mizoram4,1998
Nagaland11,91779
Delhi6,24,11810,502
Puducherry38,070633
Punjab1,65,8785,322
Rajasthan3,06,7842,683
Sikkim5,864126
Tamil Nadu8,16,13212,092
Telangana2,85,9391,538
Tripura33,258385
Uttar Pradesh5,83,9418,340
Uttarakhand90,1671,495
West Bengal5,49,7159,655
Odisha3,29,0011,868
Andhra Pradesh8,81,5997,100
Jammu and Kashmir1,20,5271,879
Ladakh9,436127

 

No. of people discharged: 98,07,569

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

