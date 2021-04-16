Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 16

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

14,074,564 as of April 16, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,73,155

States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,247 63 Arunachal Pradesh 16,912 56 Assam 2,21,868 1,122 Bihar 2,95,171 1,651 Chandigarh 31,985 404 Chhattisgarh 4,86,244 5,307 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,327 2 Goa 63,815 857 Gujarat 3,67,616 4,995 Haryana 3,29,942 3,316 Himachal Pradesh 72,319 1,135 Jharkhand 1,47,792 1,292 Karnataka 10,94,912 13,046 Kerala 11,89,176 4,837 Lakshadweep 845 1 Madhya Pradesh 3,63,352 4,312 Maharashtra 35,78,160 58,804 Manipur 29,561 376 Meghalaya 14,485 151 Mizoram 4,685 12 Nagaland 12,440 93 Delhi 7,67,438 11,540 Puducherry 45,449 698 Punjab 2,82,505 7,672 Rajasthan 3,81,292 3,008 Sikkim 6,456 136 Tamil Nadu 9,54,948 12,970 Telangana 3,34,738 1,780 Tripura 33,841 394 Uttar Pradesh 7,44,021 9,376 Uttarakhand 1,14,024 1,793 West Bengal 6,30,116 10,458 Odisha 3,55,353 1,986 Andhra Pradesh 9,37,049 7,339 Jammu and Kashmir 1,41,736 2,042 Ladakh 11,070 131

No. of people discharged: 1,24,29,564

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.