State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 16

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 14,074,564; death toll stands at 1,73,155 as of April 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 07:59 ist
People wait for their turn to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at Vasundhara, in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI photo.

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

14,074,564 as of April 16, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,73,155

StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,24763
Arunachal Pradesh16,91256
Assam2,21,8681,122
Bihar2,95,1711,651
Chandigarh31,985404
Chhattisgarh4,86,2445,307
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,3272
Goa63,815857
Gujarat3,67,6164,995
Haryana3,29,9423,316
Himachal Pradesh72,3191,135
Jharkhand1,47,7921,292
Karnataka10,94,91213,046
Kerala11,89,1764,837
Lakshadweep8451
Madhya Pradesh3,63,3524,312
Maharashtra35,78,16058,804
Manipur29,561376
Meghalaya14,485151
Mizoram4,68512
Nagaland12,44093
Delhi7,67,43811,540
Puducherry45,449698
Punjab2,82,5057,672
Rajasthan3,81,2923,008
Sikkim6,456136
Tamil Nadu9,54,94812,970
Telangana3,34,7381,780
Tripura33,841394
Uttar Pradesh7,44,0219,376
Uttarakhand1,14,0241,793
West Bengal6,30,11610,458
Odisha3,55,3531,986
Andhra Pradesh9,37,0497,339
Jammu and Kashmir1,41,7362,042
Ladakh11,070131

 

No. of people discharged: 1,24,29,564

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Kolkata
West Bengal
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasargod
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Gujarat
Mizoram
Ahmedabad
Nagaland
Telangana
Hyderabad
Meghalaya
Manipur
Odisha
Puducherry
Bihar
Goa
Jammu and Kashmir
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Assam
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Punjab
New Delhi
Haryana
Jharkhand
Lakshadweep
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Health Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

 