Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 4

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The death toll has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it.
The number of active Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,84,41,986 as of June 4, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,37,989 as of June 4, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,043
|119
|Arunachal Pradesh
|28,018
|118
|Assam
|420,076
|3,477
|Bihar
|709,093
|5,268
|Chandigarh
|60,288
|761
|Chhattisgarh
|975,141
|13,117
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,331
|4
|Goa
|157,275
|2,693
|Gujarat
|812,063
|9,873
|Haryana
|759,039
|8,461
|Himachal Pradesh
|192,142
|3,210
|Jharkhand
|338,915
|5,011
|Karnataka
|2,635,122
|30,017
|Kerala
|2,566,000
|9,222
|Lakshadweep
|8,335
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|782,099
|8,157
|Maharashtra
|5,776,184
|96,751
|Manipur
|52,278
|839
|Meghalaya
|36,597
|616
|Mizoram
|12,859
|45
|Nagaland
|20,795
|399
|Delhi
|1,427,439
|24,402
|Puducherry
|106,299
|1,567
|Punjab
|571,970
|14,748
|Rajasthan
|942,236
|8,515
|Sikkim
|15,876
|260
|Tamil Nadu
|2,148,346
|25,205
|Telangana
|583,228
|3,313
|Tripura
|53,222
|534
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,690,016
|20,787
|Uttarakhand
|331,478
|6,535
|West Bengal
|1,394,724
|15,813
|Odisha
|782,131
|2,831
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,717,156
|11,132
|Jammu and Kashmir
|294,078
|3,963
|Ladakh
|18,841
|191
No. of people discharged: 2,63,90,584
Total Vaccination: 22,10,43,693
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
