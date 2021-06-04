Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 4

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,84,41,986 as of June 4, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,37,989 as of June 4, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,043 119 Arunachal Pradesh 28,018 118 Assam 420,076 3,477 Bihar 709,093 5,268 Chandigarh 60,288 761 Chhattisgarh 975,141 13,117 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,331 4 Goa 157,275 2,693 Gujarat 812,063 9,873 Haryana 759,039 8,461 Himachal Pradesh 192,142 3,210 Jharkhand 338,915 5,011 Karnataka 2,635,122 30,017 Kerala 2,566,000 9,222 Lakshadweep 8,335 35 Madhya Pradesh 782,099 8,157 Maharashtra 5,776,184 96,751 Manipur 52,278 839 Meghalaya 36,597 616 Mizoram 12,859 45 Nagaland 20,795 399 Delhi 1,427,439 24,402 Puducherry 106,299 1,567 Punjab 571,970 14,748 Rajasthan 942,236 8,515 Sikkim 15,876 260 Tamil Nadu 2,148,346 25,205 Telangana 583,228 3,313 Tripura 53,222 534 Uttar Pradesh 1,690,016 20,787 Uttarakhand 331,478 6,535 West Bengal 1,394,724 15,813 Odisha 782,131 2,831 Andhra Pradesh 1,717,156 11,132 Jammu and Kashmir 294,078 3,963 Ladakh 18,841 191

No. of people discharged: 2,63,90,584

Total Vaccination: 22,10,43,693

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

