Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 4

The death toll has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 06:18 ist
People flout social distancing guidelines at a market area after relaxation in Covid-induced lockdown, at a market, in Jabalpur, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

2,84,41,986 as of June 4, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,37,989  as of June 4, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,043119
Arunachal Pradesh28,018118
Assam420,0763,477
Bihar709,0935,268
Chandigarh60,288761
Chhattisgarh975,14113,117
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,3314
Goa157,2752,693
Gujarat812,0639,873
Haryana759,0398,461
Himachal Pradesh192,1423,210
Jharkhand338,9155,011
Karnataka2,635,12230,017
Kerala2,566,0009,222
Lakshadweep8,33535
Madhya Pradesh782,0998,157
Maharashtra5,776,18496,751
Manipur52,278839
Meghalaya36,597616
Mizoram12,85945
Nagaland20,795399
Delhi1,427,43924,402
Puducherry106,2991,567
Punjab571,97014,748
Rajasthan942,2368,515
Sikkim15,876260
Tamil Nadu2,148,34625,205
Telangana583,2283,313
Tripura53,222534
Uttar Pradesh1,690,01620,787
Uttarakhand331,4786,535
West Bengal1,394,72415,813
Odisha782,1312,831
Andhra Pradesh1,717,15611,132
Jammu and Kashmir294,0783,963
Ladakh18,841191

No. of people discharged: 2,63,90,584 

Total Vaccination: 22,10,43,693 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 
 

