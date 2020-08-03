Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 18 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 17,98,337 as of August 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 38,096

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 636 7 Arunachal Pradesh 1673 3 Assam 41,726 101 Bihar 54,508 312 Chandigarh 1117 18 Chhattisgarh 9385 55 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 710 1 Daman and Diu 435 1 Goa 6,530 53 Gujarat 63,675 2,478 Haryana 36,519 433 Himachal Pradesh 2,634 14 Jharkhand 11,686 113 Karnataka 1,34,819 2,496 Kerala 25,911 82 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 33,535 886 Maharashtra 4,41,228 15,576 Manipur 2,756 6 Meghalaya 856 5 Mizoram 523 0 Nagaland 1923 5 Delhi 1,37,677 3,989 Puducherry 3,806 52 Punjab 17,063 423 Rajasthan 44,410 715 Sikkim 650 1 Tamil Nadu 2,57,613 4,132 Telangana 66,677 540 Tripura 4978 21 Uttar Pradesh 92,912 1,730 Uttarakhand 7563 86 West Bengal 75,516 1,678 Odisha 34,913 187 Andhra Pradesh 1,58,764 1474 Jammu and Kashmir 21,416 396 Ladakh 1462

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.