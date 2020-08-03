Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 17,98,337; death toll stands at 38,096 as of August 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 07:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 07:23 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 18 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 17,98,337 as of August 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 38,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6367
Arunachal Pradesh16733
Assam41,726101
Bihar54,508312
Chandigarh111718
Chhattisgarh938555
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7101
Daman and Diu4351
Goa6,53053
Gujarat63,6752,478
Haryana36,519433
Himachal Pradesh2,63414
Jharkhand11,686113
Karnataka1,34,8192,496
Kerala25,91182
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh33,535886
Maharashtra4,41,22815,576
Manipur2,7566
Meghalaya8565
Mizoram5230
Nagaland19235
Delhi1,37,6773,989
Puducherry3,80652
Punjab17,063423
Rajasthan44,410715
Sikkim6501
Tamil Nadu2,57,6134,132
Telangana66,677540
Tripura497821
Uttar Pradesh92,9121,730
Uttarakhand756386
West Bengal75,5161,678
Odisha34,913187
Andhra Pradesh1,58,7641474
Jammu and Kashmir21,416396
Ladakh1462 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

