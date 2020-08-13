Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 13

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 23 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,764 21 Arunachal Pradesh 2423 3 Assam 68,999 161 Bihar 90,553 474 Chandigarh 1,751 26 Chhattisgarh 13,498 109 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1653 2 Goa 9,924 89 Gujarat 74,390 2,715 Haryana 44,024 503 Himachal Pradesh 3,580 18 Jharkhand 19,469 194 Karnataka 1,96,494 3,510 Kerala 38,144 126 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 41,604 1,048 Maharashtra 5,48,313 18,650 Manipur 3,982 12 Meghalaya 1165 6 Mizoram 649 0 Nagaland 3,118 8 Delhi 1,48,504 4,153 Puducherry 6381 96 Punjab 26,909 675 Rajasthan 55,482 821 Sikkim 913 1 Tamil Nadu 3,14,520 5,278 Telangana 84,544 654 Tripura 6,500 43 Uttar Pradesh 1,36,238 2,230 Uttarakhand 10,886 140 West Bengal 1,04,326 2203 Odisha 50,672 305 Andhra Pradesh 2,54,146 2,296 Jammu and Kashmir 25,931 490 Ladakh 1770 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.