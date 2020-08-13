Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 23,93,219; death toll stands at 47,071 as of August 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2020, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 07:32 ist
A medical worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) and a plastic bag over his head as he transports the body of a patient who was suspected to have died of COVID-19, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 23 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

23,93,219 as of August 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

47,071

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,76421
Arunachal Pradesh24233
Assam68,999161
Bihar90,553 474
Chandigarh1,751 26
Chhattisgarh13,498 109
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu16532
Goa9,924 89
Gujarat74,390 2,715 
Haryana44,024 503
Himachal Pradesh3,580 18
Jharkhand19,469 194
Karnataka1,96,494 3,510 
Kerala38,144 126 
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh41,604 1,048 
Maharashtra5,48,313 18,650 
Manipur3,982 12
Meghalaya11656
Mizoram6490
Nagaland3,118 8
Delhi1,48,504 4,153 
Puducherry6381 96
Punjab26,909 675
Rajasthan55,482821
Sikkim9131
Tamil Nadu3,14,520 5,278 
Telangana84,544 654
Tripura6,500 43
Uttar Pradesh1,36,238 2,230
Uttarakhand10,886 140
West Bengal1,04,326 2203
Odisha50,672 305
Andhra Pradesh2,54,146 2,296
Jammu and Kashmir25,931490
Ladakh177011

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Jharkhand
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

 