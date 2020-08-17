Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 17

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 26 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,44,307 as of August 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 50,954

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2306 24 Arunachal Pradesh 2658 5 Assam 75,558 182 Bihar 1,04,093 537 Chandigarh 2,102 29 Chhattisgarh 15,471 141 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1843 2 Goa 11,639 104 Gujarat 78,783 2787 Haryana 47,153 538 Himachal Pradesh 4,058 19 Jharkhand 22,672 229 Karnataka 2,26,966 3,947 Kerala 44,415 156 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 45,455 1,105 Maharashtra 5,95,865 20,037 Manipur 4,569 16 Meghalaya 1,354 6 Mizoram 777 0 Nagaland 3,394 8 Delhi 1,52,580 4,196 Puducherry 7,732 110 Punjab 31,206 812 Rajasthan 60,666 875 Sikkim 1,148 1 Tamil Nadu 3,38,055 5,766 Telangana 91,361 693 Tripura 7,079 55 Uttar Pradesh 1,54,418 2,449 Uttarakhand 12,175 152 West Bengal 1,16,498 2,428 Odisha 60,050 343 Andhra Pradesh 2,89,829 2,650 Jammu and Kashmir 28,470 542 Ladakh 1,909 10

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 18,62,258

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.