Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 17

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 26,44,307; death toll stands at 50,954 as of August 17

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2020, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 07:19 ist
A health worker adjusts her personal protective equipment (PPE) during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 26 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,44,307 as of August 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 50,954

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands230624
Arunachal Pradesh26585
Assam75,558182
Bihar1,04,093537
Chandigarh2,10229
Chhattisgarh15,471141
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu18432
Goa11,639104
Gujarat78,7832787
Haryana47,153538
Himachal Pradesh4,05819
Jharkhand22,672229
Karnataka2,26,9663,947
Kerala44,415156
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh45,4551,105
Maharashtra5,95,86520,037
Manipur4,56916
Meghalaya1,3546
Mizoram7770
Nagaland3,3948
Delhi1,52,5804,196
Puducherry7,732110
Punjab31,206812
Rajasthan60,666875
Sikkim1,1481
Tamil Nadu3,38,0555,766
Telangana91,361693
Tripura7,07955
Uttar Pradesh1,54,4182,449
Uttarakhand12,175152
West Bengal1,16,4982,428
Odisha60,050343
Andhra Pradesh2,89,8292,650
Jammu and Kashmir28,470542
Ladakh1,90910

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 18,62,258

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

