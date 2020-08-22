Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 29,69,975 as of August 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 55,856

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2747 32 Arunachal Pradesh 3066 5 Assam 86,052 221 Bihar 117670 588 Chandigarh 2,631 33 Chhattisgarh 18501 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1951 2 Goa 13484 135 Gujarat 84,466 2,869 Haryana 52129 585 Himachal Pradesh 4,618 24 Jharkhand 28,196 297 Karnataka 2,64,546 4522 Kerala 54182 203 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 50,640 1185 Maharashtra 6,57,450 21698 Manipur 4925 18 Meghalaya 1716 6 Mizoram 895 0 Nagaland 3619 8 Delhi 1,58,604 4270 Puducherry 9594 143 Punjab 39,327 991 Rajasthan 67,954 933 Sikkim 1290 3 Tamil Nadu 3,67,430 6340 Telangana 99391 737 Tripura 8109 69 Uttar Pradesh 177239 2797 Uttarakhand 14,083 192 West Bengal 1,32,364 2,689 Odisha 72,718 390 Andhra Pradesh 334940 3092 Jammu and Kashmir 31,371 593 Ladakh 2077 18

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.