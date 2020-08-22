Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 29,69,975; death toll stands at 55,856 as of August 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2020, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 07:02 ist
A vendor arranges idols of Lord Ganesh as she waits for customers on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Mylapore in Chennai, Friday, Aug 21, 2020. The state government decided not to allow the installation of Lord Ganesh idols in public places and processions or their immersion in water bodies following the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 29 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 29,69,975 as of August 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 55,856

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands274732
Arunachal Pradesh30665
Assam86,052221
Bihar117670588
Chandigarh2,63133
Chhattisgarh18501168
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu19512
Goa13484135
Gujarat84,4662,869
Haryana52129585
Himachal Pradesh4,61824
Jharkhand28,196297
Karnataka2,64,5464522
Kerala54182203
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh50,6401185
Maharashtra6,57,45021698
Manipur492518
Meghalaya17166
Mizoram8950
Nagaland36198
Delhi1,58,6044270
Puducherry9594143
Punjab39,327991
Rajasthan67,954933
Sikkim12903
Tamil Nadu3,67,4306340
Telangana99391737
Tripura810969
Uttar Pradesh1772392797
Uttarakhand14,083192
West Bengal1,32,3642,689
Odisha72,718390
Andhra Pradesh3349403092
Jammu and Kashmir31,371593
Ladakh207718

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

