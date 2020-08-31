Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 31

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 36 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,612,503 as of August 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

64,368

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,081 44 Arunachal Pradesh 3,877 5 Assam 1,03,794 289 Bihar 1,35,013 688 Chandigarh 4155 52 Chhattisgarh 28,746 262 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,306 2 Goa 17,004 183 Gujarat 95155 3008 Haryana 63,282 682 Himachal Pradesh 5,890 34 Jharkhand 36,857 397 Karnataka 335928 5,589 Kerala 73,467 280 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 62,433 1,374 Maharashtra 7,80,689 24,399 Manipur 6112 28 Meghalaya 2,283 10 Mizoram 1,008 0 Nagaland 3,851 9 Delhi 173390 4,426 Puducherry 13,556 211 Punjab 50,848 1,348 Rajasthan 80,227 1,043 Sikkim 1,627 3 Tamil Nadu 4,22,085 7,231 Telangana 1,23,090 818 Tripura 11,307 98 Uttar Pradesh 225632 3,423 Uttarakhand 19,235 257 West Bengal 1,59,785 3,176 Odisha 1,00,934 482 Andhra Pradesh 424767 3,884 Jammu and Kashmir 37163 694 Ladakh 2,603 32

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

27,13,933

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.