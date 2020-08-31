Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,612,503; death toll stands at 64,368 as of August 31

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 31 2020, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 06:59 ist
An health worker (L) is being helped by a colleague to wear a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as she prepares to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus test of bus passengers at a testing camp in Sanathal, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on August 30, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 36 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,612,503 as of August 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

64,368

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,08144
Arunachal Pradesh3,8775
Assam1,03,794289
Bihar1,35,013688
Chandigarh415552
Chhattisgarh28,746262
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,3062
Goa17,004183
Gujarat951553008
Haryana63,282682
Himachal Pradesh5,89034
Jharkhand36,857397
Karnataka3359285,589
Kerala73,467280
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh62,4331,374
Maharashtra7,80,68924,399
Manipur611228
Meghalaya2,28310
Mizoram1,0080
Nagaland3,8519
Delhi1733904,426
Puducherry13,556211
Punjab50,8481,348
Rajasthan80,2271,043
Sikkim1,6273
Tamil Nadu4,22,0857,231
Telangana1,23,090818
Tripura11,30798
Uttar Pradesh2256323,423
Uttarakhand19,235257
West Bengal1,59,7853,176
Odisha1,00,934482
Andhra Pradesh4247673,884
Jammu and Kashmir37163694
Ladakh2,60332

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

27,13,933

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

