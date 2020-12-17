Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 17

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 99,46,583; death toll stands at 1,44,348 as of December 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2020, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 07:59 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

9,946,583 as of December 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

144,348




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,84261
Arunachal Pradesh16,55355
Assam214,9451,004
Bihar2448101,332
Chandigarh18,776304
Chhattisgarh2619013,145
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3593
Goa49657713
Gujarat2310734,203
Haryana254,2072,751
Himachal Pradesh50,680836
Jharkhand111,9311,001
Karnataka90466511,971
Kerala6834412,707
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2267883,433
Maharashtra188089348434
Manipur27373329
Meghalaya13,007131
Mizoram4,0807
Nagaland1178772
Delhi61199410,147
Puducherry37582622
Punjab161,0535,117
Rajasthan2948312,578
Sikkim5,365119
Tamil Nadu80234211,931
Telangana279,1351,502
Tripura33,081378
Uttar Pradesh5692638,118
Uttarakhand83,5021,372
West Bengal525,9189,145
Odisha3247961,820
Andhra Pradesh8768147,067
Jammu and Kashmir1169221,817
Ladakh9,217123

 

No. of people discharged:

94,56,449

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

