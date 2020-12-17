Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 17

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.
Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
9,946,583 as of December 17
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
144,348
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4,842
|61
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,553
|55
|Assam
|214,945
|1,004
|Bihar
|244810
|1,332
|Chandigarh
|18,776
|304
|Chhattisgarh
|261901
|3,145
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|3,359
|3
|Goa
|49657
|713
|Gujarat
|231073
|4,203
|Haryana
|254,207
|2,751
|Himachal Pradesh
|50,680
|836
|Jharkhand
|111,931
|1,001
|Karnataka
|904665
|11,971
|Kerala
|683441
|2,707
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|226788
|3,433
|Maharashtra
|1880893
|48434
|Manipur
|27373
|329
|Meghalaya
|13,007
|131
|Mizoram
|4,080
|7
|Nagaland
|11787
|72
|Delhi
|611994
|10,147
|Puducherry
|37582
|622
|Punjab
|161,053
|5,117
|Rajasthan
|294831
|2,578
|Sikkim
|5,365
|119
|Tamil Nadu
|802342
|11,931
|Telangana
|279,135
|1,502
|Tripura
|33,081
|378
|Uttar Pradesh
|569263
|8,118
|Uttarakhand
|83,502
|1,372
|West Bengal
|525,918
|9,145
|Odisha
|324796
|1,820
|Andhra Pradesh
|876814
|7,067
|Jammu and Kashmir
|116922
|1,817
|Ladakh
|9,217
|123
No. of people discharged:
94,56,449
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.
