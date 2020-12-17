Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 17

India has witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world with over 99 lakh infections since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

9,946,583 as of December 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

144,348







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,842 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,553 55 Assam 214,945 1,004 Bihar 244810 1,332 Chandigarh 18,776 304 Chhattisgarh 261901 3,145 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,359 3 Goa 49657 713 Gujarat 231073 4,203 Haryana 254,207 2,751 Himachal Pradesh 50,680 836 Jharkhand 111,931 1,001 Karnataka 904665 11,971 Kerala 683441 2,707 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 226788 3,433 Maharashtra 1880893 48434 Manipur 27373 329 Meghalaya 13,007 131 Mizoram 4,080 7 Nagaland 11787 72 Delhi 611994 10,147 Puducherry 37582 622 Punjab 161,053 5,117 Rajasthan 294831 2,578 Sikkim 5,365 119 Tamil Nadu 802342 11,931 Telangana 279,135 1,502 Tripura 33,081 378 Uttar Pradesh 569263 8,118 Uttarakhand 83,502 1,372 West Bengal 525,918 9,145 Odisha 324796 1,820 Andhra Pradesh 876814 7,067 Jammu and Kashmir 116922 1,817 Ladakh 9,217 123

No. of people discharged:

94,56,449

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.