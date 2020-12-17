Coronavirus news live updates: West Bengal reports 46 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,293 new cases

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 99,40,831 and the death toll at 1,44,260. The ministry said that 94,78,375 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Mexico City residents defy coronavirus warnings amid Christmas shopping spree
Tired of months of confinement, Christmas shoppers have been crowding stores in Mexico City this week despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases that has strained hospitals in the capital.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pleaded with Mexico City residents to avoid being out in the streets as much as possible during the normally festive holiday season.
South Korea reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.
Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seoul's record high daily infections of 423, Yonhap said.
Mainland China reports seven new Covid-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
Mainland China reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 16, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine a day earlier.
West Bengal reports 46 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,293 new cases
The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,191 on Wednesday as 46 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state registered 2,293 new cases, pushing the tally to 5,28,211.
The bulletin said that 2,767 patients also recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,98,877. The recovery rate is 94.45 per cent at present.
