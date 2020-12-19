Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 19

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,04,436 as of December 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,45,119







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,860 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,603 55 Assam 2,15,250 1,011 Bihar 2,45,933 1,341 Chandigarh 18,979 305 Chhattisgarh 2,64,898 3,163 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,361 3 Goa 49,849 718 Gujarat 2,33,263 4,220 Haryana 2,56,477 2,803 Himachal Pradesh 51,626 856 Jharkhand 1,12,332 1,007 Karnataka 9,07,123 11,989 Kerala 6,93,865 2,757 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,29,130 3,453 Maharashtra 18,88,767 48,574 Manipur 27,540 334 Meghalaya 13,141 133 Mizoram 4,094 7 Nagaland 11,832 73 Delhi 6,14,755 10,219 Puducherry 37,670 623 Punjab 1,62,270 5,170 Rajasthan 2,97,029 2,599 Sikkim 5,406 122 Tamil Nadu 8,04,650 11,954 Telangana 2,80,195 1,506 Tripura 33,119 378 Uttar Pradesh 5,72,196 8,154 Uttarakhand 85,269 1,399 West Bengal 5,32,695 9,277 Odisha 3,25,505 1,829 Andhra Pradesh 8,77,806 7,070 Jammu and Kashmir 1,17,705 1,833 Ladakh 9,243 123

No. of people discharged: 95,20,827

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.