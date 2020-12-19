Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,00,04,436; death toll stands at 1,45,119 as of December 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 07:54 ist
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,04,436 as of December 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,45,119     




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,86061
Arunachal Pradesh16,60355
Assam2,15,2501,011
Bihar2,45,9331,341
Chandigarh18,979305
Chhattisgarh2,64,8983,163
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3613
Goa49,849718
Gujarat2,33,2634,220
Haryana2,56,4772,803
Himachal Pradesh51,626856
Jharkhand1,12,3321,007
Karnataka9,07,12311,989
Kerala6,93,8652,757
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,29,1303,453
Maharashtra18,88,76748,574
Manipur27,540334
Meghalaya13,141133
Mizoram4,0947
Nagaland11,83273
Delhi6,14,75510,219
Puducherry37,670623
Punjab1,62,2705,170
Rajasthan2,97,0292,599
Sikkim5,406122
Tamil Nadu8,04,65011,954
Telangana2,80,1951,506
Tripura33,119378
Uttar Pradesh5,72,1968,154
Uttarakhand85,2691,399
West Bengal5,32,6959,277
Odisha3,25,5051,829
Andhra Pradesh8,77,8067,070
Jammu and Kashmir1,17,7051,833
Ladakh9,243123

No. of people discharged: 95,20,827

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

