Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 14 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 14,33,443 as of July 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 32,758

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 318 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1126 3 Assam 31,086 77 Bihar 38,919 234 Chandigarh 887 13 Chhattisgarh 7,489 43 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,861 35 Gujarat 55,822 2,326 Haryana 31,132 392 Himachal Pradesh 2,177 13 Jharkhand 7,841 83 Karnataka 96,141 1,878 Kerala 19,025 61 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 27,800 811 Maharashtra 3,75,799 13,656 Manipur 2,235 0 Meghalaya 669 5 Mizoram 361 0 Nagaland 1,289 4 Delhi 1,30,606 3,827 Puducherry 2,787 40 Punjab 13,218 306 Rajasthan 36,430 624 Sikkim 499 0 Tamil Nadu 2,13,723 3,494 Telangana 54,059 463 Tripura 3,883 11 Uttar Pradesh 66,988 1,426 Uttarakhand 5,961 63 West Bengal 58,718 1372 Odisha 25,389 140 Andhra Pradesh 96,298 1,041 Jammu and Kashmir 17,920 312 Ladakh 1,285 3

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,85,577

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.