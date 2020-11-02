Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 82 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,219,586 as of November 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 122,436







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,332 59 Arunachal Pradesh 14,852 37 Assam 206,361 930 Bihar 216,764 1,090 Chandigarh 14,418 226 Chhattisgarh 187,270 2,101 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,251 2 Goa 43,626 604 Gujarat 173,804 3,724 Haryana 167,210 1,789 Himachal Pradesh 22,059 317 Jharkhand 101,761 884 Karnataka 823,412 11,168 Kerala 442,130 1,484 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 171,359 2,951 Maharashtra 1,683,775 44,024 Manipur 18,750 171 Meghalaya 9,452 88 Mizoram 2,753 1 Nagaland 9,047 41 Delhi 392,370 6,562 Puducherry 35,109 595 Punjab 133,658 4,203 Rajasthan 198,747 1,917 Sikkim 3,940 72 Tamil Nadu 727,026 11,152 Telangana 240,048 1,341 Tripura 30,794 346 Uttar Pradesh 483,852 7,051 Uttarakhand 62,328 1,023 West Bengal 377,651 6,900 Odisha 290,116 1,320 Andhra Pradesh 825,966 6,706 Jammu and Kashmir 95,325 1,482 Ladakh 6,270 75

No. of people discharged: 74,91,513

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.