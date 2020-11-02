Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 2

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 07:17 ist
A health worker checks a nasal swab sample collected from a resident during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Srinagar. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 82 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,219,586 as of November 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 122,436




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,33259
Arunachal Pradesh14,85237
Assam206,361930
Bihar216,7641,090
Chandigarh14,418226
Chhattisgarh187,2702,101
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2512
Goa43,626604
Gujarat173,8043,724
Haryana167,2101,789
Himachal Pradesh22,059317
Jharkhand101,761884
Karnataka823,41211,168
Kerala442,1301,484
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh171,3592,951
Maharashtra1,683,77544,024
Manipur18,750171
Meghalaya9,45288
Mizoram2,7531
Nagaland9,04741
Delhi392,3706,562
Puducherry35,109595
Punjab133,6584,203
Rajasthan198,7471,917
Sikkim3,94072
Tamil Nadu727,02611,152
Telangana240,0481,341
Tripura30,794346
Uttar Pradesh483,8527,051
Uttarakhand62,3281,023
West Bengal377,6516,900
Odisha290,1161,320
Andhra Pradesh825,9666,706
Jammu and Kashmir95,3251,482
Ladakh6,27075

 

No. of people discharged: 74,91,513     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

