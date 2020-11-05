Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 83,14,829; death toll stands at 1,23,620 as of November 5

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 05 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 07:47 ist
A passenger waits to undergo Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,14,829 as of November 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,620




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands437260
Arunachal Pradesh1508342
Assam207361934
Bihar2189641108
Chandigarh14608228
Chhattisgarh1922372266
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32572
Goa44189618
Gujarat1756633734
Haryana1721301817
Himachal Pradesh22932344
Jharkhand102887891
Karnataka83239611247
Kerala4511301559
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1733842974
Maharashtra169269344248
Manipur19241184
Meghalaya974190
Mizoram28931
Nagaland915144
Delhi4030966652
Puducherry35325596
Punjab1347864245
Rajasthan2022201936
Sikkim400477
Tamil Nadu73194211214
Telangana2441431357
Tripura31105353
Uttar Pradesh4873357089
Uttarakhand631971033
West Bengal3855897013
Odisha2944151352
Andhra Pradesh8307316734
Jammu and Kashmir961881502
Ladakh644176

No. of people discharged: 76,56,478     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

