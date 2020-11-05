Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,14,829 as of November 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,620







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4372 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15083 42 Assam 207361 934 Bihar 218964 1108 Chandigarh 14608 228 Chhattisgarh 192237 2266 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3257 2 Goa 44189 618 Gujarat 175663 3734 Haryana 172130 1817 Himachal Pradesh 22932 344 Jharkhand 102887 891 Karnataka 832396 11247 Kerala 451130 1559 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 173384 2974 Maharashtra 1692693 44248 Manipur 19241 184 Meghalaya 9741 90 Mizoram 2893 1 Nagaland 9151 44 Delhi 403096 6652 Puducherry 35325 596 Punjab 134786 4245 Rajasthan 202220 1936 Sikkim 4004 77 Tamil Nadu 731942 11214 Telangana 244143 1357 Tripura 31105 353 Uttar Pradesh 487335 7089 Uttarakhand 63197 1033 West Bengal 385589 7013 Odisha 294415 1352 Andhra Pradesh 830731 6734 Jammu and Kashmir 96188 1502 Ladakh 6441 76

No. of people discharged: 76,56,478

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.