Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 12

  • Oct 12 2020, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 07:37 ist
More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally. Credit: DH Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

71,13,749 as of October 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,09,128




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands399255
Arunachal Pradesh1199823
Assam193783816
Bihar196267946
Chandigarh13162191
Chhattisgarh1402581235
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu31522
Goa38366507
Gujarat1515963569
Haryana1421551579
Himachal Pradesh17327248
Jharkhand91951784
Karnataka7103099966
Kerala2892021003
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1468202624
Maharashtra152822640349
Manipur1332691
Meghalaya768363
Mizoram21750
Nagaland701923
Delhi3093395769
Puducherry31549563
Punjab1239733833
Rajasthan1590521650
Sikkim332155
Tamil Nadu65638510252
Telangana2120631222
Tripura28352315
Uttar Pradesh4369796394
Uttarakhand55051747
West Bengal2948065622
Odisha2496931022
Andhra Pradesh7557276224
Jammu and Kashmir836331322
Ladakh505964

 

No. of people discharged: 60,77,976     

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

