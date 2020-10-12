Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

71,13,749 as of October 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,09,128







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3992 55 Arunachal Pradesh 11998 23 Assam 193783 816 Bihar 196267 946 Chandigarh 13162 191 Chhattisgarh 140258 1235 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3152 2 Goa 38366 507 Gujarat 151596 3569 Haryana 142155 1579 Himachal Pradesh 17327 248 Jharkhand 91951 784 Karnataka 710309 9966 Kerala 289202 1003 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 146820 2624 Maharashtra 1528226 40349 Manipur 13326 91 Meghalaya 7683 63 Mizoram 2175 0 Nagaland 7019 23 Delhi 309339 5769 Puducherry 31549 563 Punjab 123973 3833 Rajasthan 159052 1650 Sikkim 3321 55 Tamil Nadu 656385 10252 Telangana 212063 1222 Tripura 28352 315 Uttar Pradesh 436979 6394 Uttarakhand 55051 747 West Bengal 294806 5622 Odisha 249693 1022 Andhra Pradesh 755727 6224 Jammu and Kashmir 83633 1322 Ladakh 5059 64

No. of people discharged: 60,77,976

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.