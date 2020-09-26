Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 58,98,179; death toll stands at 93,308 as of September 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2020, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 07:43 ist
A health worker gets ready to conduct Covid-19 Coronavirus swabs in Mumbai on September 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 59 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 58,98,179 as of September 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 93,308




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands374452
Arunachal Pradesh8,41614
Assam1,65,582608
Bihar1,74,265878
Chandigarh11,212145
Chhattisgarh95,623752
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,9772
Goa31,071386
Gujarat1,30,3913,396
Haryana1,20,5781,273
Himachal Pradesh13,536151
Jharkhand76,438652
Karnataka5,57,2128,417
Kerala1,59,933635
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,17,5882,152
Maharashtra13,00,75734,761
Manipur9,53762
Meghalaya5,15843
Mizoram1,7860
Nagaland5,76816
Delhi2,64,4505,147
Puducherry25,489494
Punjab1,07,0963,134
Rajasthan1,24,7301,412
Sikkim2,69231
Tamil Nadu5,69,3709,148
Telangana181,6271,080
Tripura24,130265
Uttar Pradesh3,84,2775,450
Uttarakhand45,332555
West Bengal2,41,0594,665
Odisha201,096767
Andhra Pradesh6,61,4585,606
Jammu and Kashmir69,8321,105
Ladakh3,96954

No. of people discharged: 47,56,164

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

