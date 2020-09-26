Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 59 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 58,98,179 as of September 26

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3744 52 Arunachal Pradesh 8,416 14 Assam 1,65,582 608 Bihar 1,74,265 878 Chandigarh 11,212 145 Chhattisgarh 95,623 752 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,977 2 Goa 31,071 386 Gujarat 1,30,391 3,396 Haryana 1,20,578 1,273 Himachal Pradesh 13,536 151 Jharkhand 76,438 652 Karnataka 5,57,212 8,417 Kerala 1,59,933 635 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,17,588 2,152 Maharashtra 13,00,757 34,761 Manipur 9,537 62 Meghalaya 5,158 43 Mizoram 1,786 0 Nagaland 5,768 16 Delhi 2,64,450 5,147 Puducherry 25,489 494 Punjab 1,07,096 3,134 Rajasthan 1,24,730 1,412 Sikkim 2,692 31 Tamil Nadu 5,69,370 9,148 Telangana 181,627 1,080 Tripura 24,130 265 Uttar Pradesh 3,84,277 5,450 Uttarakhand 45,332 555 West Bengal 2,41,059 4,665 Odisha 201,096 767 Andhra Pradesh 6,61,458 5,606 Jammu and Kashmir 69,832 1,105 Ladakh 3,969 54

No. of people discharged: 47,56,164

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.