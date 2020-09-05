Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

40,08,598 as of September 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

69,462

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,223 48 Arunachal Pradesh 4,574 7 Assam 118,333 330 Bihar 145341 741 Chandigarh 5,268 68 Chhattisgarh 39,732 334 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,450 2 Goa 19,863 220 Gujarat 101,695 3,078 Haryana 71983 759 Himachal Pradesh 6,705 48 Jharkhand 46,480 444 Karnataka 379,486 6,170 Kerala 82103 315 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 70,244 1,513 Maharashtra 863062 25,964 Manipur 6,699 35 Meghalaya 2,626 13 Mizoram 1,046 0 Nagaland 4,066 9 Delhi 185,220 4,513 Puducherry 15,581 253 Punjab 60013 1,739 Rajasthan 87797 1,108 Sikkim 1,738 4 Tamil Nadu 451827 7,687 Telangana 135,884 866 Tripura 13,836 129 Uttar Pradesh 253294 3762 Uttarakhand 23001 312 West Bengal 171,681 3,394 Odisha 113,411 531 Andhra Pradesh 476,506 4,276 Jammu and Kashmir 40990 755 Ladakh 2,840 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.