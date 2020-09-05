Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 40,08,598; death toll stands at 69,462 as of September 5

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 07:23 ist
A health worker (L) wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 4, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

40,08,598 as of September 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

69,462

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,22348
Arunachal Pradesh4,5747
Assam118,333330
Bihar145341741
Chandigarh5,26868
Chhattisgarh39,732334
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,4502
Goa19,863220
Gujarat101,6953,078
Haryana71983759
Himachal Pradesh6,70548
Jharkhand46,480444
Karnataka379,4866,170
Kerala82103315
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh70,2441,513
Maharashtra86306225,964
Manipur6,69935
Meghalaya2,62613
Mizoram1,0460
Nagaland4,0669
Delhi185,2204,513
Puducherry15,581253
Punjab600131,739
Rajasthan877971,108
Sikkim1,7384
Tamil Nadu4518277,687
Telangana135,884866
Tripura13,836129
Uttar Pradesh2532943762
Uttarakhand23001312
West Bengal171,6813,394
Odisha113,411531
Andhra Pradesh476,5064,276
Jammu and Kashmir40990755
Ladakh2,84035

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

