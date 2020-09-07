Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 41,95,753; death toll stands at 71,588 as of September 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2020, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 07:18 ist
A health worker takes samples from a homeless man for COVID-19 test as others wait for their turn, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 41 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 41,95,753 as of September 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 71,588

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,29250
Arunachal Pradesh4,9148
Assam1,23,392352
Bihar1,47,657754
Chandigarh5,76371
Chhattisgarh43,163356
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,5372
Goa20,829236
Gujarat1,04,3413,108
Haryana76,549806
Himachal Pradesh7,11254
Jharkhand49,817462
Karnataka398,5516,393
Kerala87,841347
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh73,5741,572
Maharashtra9,07,21226,604
Manipur7,02238
Meghalaya3,00516
Mizoram1,0930
Nagaland4,17810
Delhi1,91,4494,567
Puducherry17,032314
Punjab63,4731,862
Rajasthan90,0891,130
Sikkim1,9015
Tamil Nadu4,63,4807,836
Telangana1,40,969886
Tripura15,109144
Uttar Pradesh266,2833,920
Uttarakhand24,629341
West Bengal180,7883,562
Odisha124,031546
Andhra Pradesh4,98,1254,417
Jammu and Kashmir43,557784
Ladakh2,99635

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

