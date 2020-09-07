Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 7

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 41 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,292 50 Arunachal Pradesh 4,914 8 Assam 1,23,392 352 Bihar 1,47,657 754 Chandigarh 5,763 71 Chhattisgarh 43,163 356 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,537 2 Goa 20,829 236 Gujarat 1,04,341 3,108 Haryana 76,549 806 Himachal Pradesh 7,112 54 Jharkhand 49,817 462 Karnataka 398,551 6,393 Kerala 87,841 347 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 73,574 1,572 Maharashtra 9,07,212 26,604 Manipur 7,022 38 Meghalaya 3,005 16 Mizoram 1,093 0 Nagaland 4,178 10 Delhi 1,91,449 4,567 Puducherry 17,032 314 Punjab 63,473 1,862 Rajasthan 90,089 1,130 Sikkim 1,901 5 Tamil Nadu 4,63,480 7,836 Telangana 1,40,969 886 Tripura 15,109 144 Uttar Pradesh 266,283 3,920 Uttarakhand 24,629 341 West Bengal 180,788 3,562 Odisha 124,031 546 Andhra Pradesh 4,98,125 4,417 Jammu and Kashmir 43,557 784 Ladakh 2,996 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.