Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 12

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.

22,992,517 as of May 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,49,992 as of May 12, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,398 78 Arunachal Pradesh 20,370 64 Assam 298,171 1,753 Bihar 601,650 3,357 Chandigarh 51,070 575 Chhattisgarh 863,343 10,742 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,928 4 Goa 121,650 1,729 Gujarat 692,604 8,511 Haryana 628,615 5,766 Himachal Pradesh 135,782 1,938 Jharkhand 292,530 3,982 Karnataka 1,973,683 19,372 Kerala 1,930,115 5,879 Lakshadweep 3,982 10 Madhya Pradesh 681,478 6,501 Maharashtra 5,138,973 76,398 Manipur 35,778 489 Meghalaya 20,129 233 Mizoram 7,796 22 Nagaland 16,283 150 Delhi 1,336,218 19,663 Puducherry 72,975 988 Punjab 450,674 10,704 Rajasthan 773,194 5,825 Sikkim 9,924 169 Tamil Nadu 1,409,237 15,880 Telangana 502,187 2,771 Tripura 38,158 413 Uttar Pradesh 1,524,767 15,742 Uttarakhand 249,814 3,896 West Bengal 1,012,604 12,461 Odisha 544,873 2,197 Andhra Pradesh 1,302,589 8,791 Jammu and Kashmir 220,546 2,782 Ladakh 15,429 157

No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.