Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 12

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
22,992,517 as of May 12, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,49,992 as of May 12, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,398
|78
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,370
|64
|Assam
|298,171
|1,753
|Bihar
|601,650
|3,357
|Chandigarh
|51,070
|575
|Chhattisgarh
|863,343
|10,742
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,928
|4
|Goa
|121,650
|1,729
|Gujarat
|692,604
|8,511
|Haryana
|628,615
|5,766
|Himachal Pradesh
|135,782
|1,938
|Jharkhand
|292,530
|3,982
|Karnataka
|1,973,683
|19,372
|Kerala
|1,930,115
|5,879
|Lakshadweep
|3,982
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|681,478
|6,501
|Maharashtra
|5,138,973
|76,398
|Manipur
|35,778
|489
|Meghalaya
|20,129
|233
|Mizoram
|7,796
|22
|Nagaland
|16,283
|150
|Delhi
|1,336,218
|19,663
|Puducherry
|72,975
|988
|Punjab
|450,674
|10,704
|Rajasthan
|773,194
|5,825
|Sikkim
|9,924
|169
|Tamil Nadu
|1,409,237
|15,880
|Telangana
|502,187
|2,771
|Tripura
|38,158
|413
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,524,767
|15,742
|Uttarakhand
|249,814
|3,896
|West Bengal
|1,012,604
|12,461
|Odisha
|544,873
|2,197
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,302,589
|8,791
|Jammu and Kashmir
|220,546
|2,782
|Ladakh
|15,429
|157
No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304
Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe