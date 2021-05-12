State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 12

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 12

The overall death toll crossed 2.4 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 07:18 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 07:18 ist
Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) arrive for the funeral of their relative who died due to Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities. 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

22,992,517 as of May 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,49,992 as of May 12, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,39878
Arunachal Pradesh20,37064
Assam298,1711,753
Bihar601,6503,357
Chandigarh51,070575
Chhattisgarh863,34310,742
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,9284
Goa121,6501,729
Gujarat692,6048,511
Haryana628,6155,766
Himachal Pradesh135,7821,938
Jharkhand292,5303,982
Karnataka1,973,68319,372
Kerala1,930,1155,879
Lakshadweep3,98210
Madhya Pradesh681,4786,501
Maharashtra5,138,97376,398
Manipur35,778489
Meghalaya20,129233
Mizoram7,79622
Nagaland16,283150
Delhi1,336,21819,663
Puducherry72,975988
Punjab450,67410,704
Rajasthan773,1945,825
Sikkim9,924169
Tamil Nadu1,409,23715,880
Telangana502,1872,771
Tripura38,158413
Uttar Pradesh1,524,76715,742
Uttarakhand249,8143,896
West Bengal1,012,60412,461
Odisha544,8732,197
Andhra Pradesh1,302,5898,791
Jammu and Kashmir220,5462,782
Ladakh15,429157

 

No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Bengaluru
Chennai
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Pune
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Delhi
Rajasthan
Jaipur
Punjab
Chandigarh
Haryana
Uttarakhand
Jammu & Kashmir
Srinagar
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
Bihar
Patna
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Jharkhand
West Bengal
Kolkata
Assam
Arunachal Pradesh
Nagaland
Mizoram
Manipur
Guwahati
Meghalaya
Daman & Diu
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Lakshadweep
WHO
Harsh Vardhan
Ladakh

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bodies of Covid-19 victims float on Ganga?

DH Toon | Bodies of Covid-19 victims float on Ganga?

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 