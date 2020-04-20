Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 20

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 16,000 people.
More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.4 lakh people dead globally.
While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.
Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).
Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for April 20
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 16,980 as of April 20.
States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 551
Andhra Pradesh: 15
Assam: 1
Bihar: 2
Delhi: 45
Gujarat: 63
Haryana: 3
Himachal Pradesh: 2
Jammu and Kashmir: 5
Jharkhand: 2
Karnataka: 16
Kerala: 2
Madhya Pradesh: 70
Maharashtra: 223
Meghalaya: 1
Odisha: 1
Punjab: 13
Rajasthan: 22
Tamil Nadu: 15
Telangana: 21
Uttar Pradesh: 17
West Bengal: 12
Coronavirus in India: States/UTs with confirmed positive cases (Details are updated as we receive information)
Maharashtra: 4,200
Delhi: 2,003
Tamil Nadu: 1,477
Rajasthan: 1,431
Madhya Pradesh: 1,407
Gujarat: 1,743
Uttar Pradesh: 974
Telangana: 858
Andhra Pradesh: 603
Kerala: 400
Karnataka: 384
Jammu and Kashmir: 341
West Bengal: 310
Haryana: 227
Punjab: 202
Bihar: 87
Odisha: 61
Uttarakhand: 42
Himachal Pradesh: 39
Chhattisgarh: 36
Assam: 34
Jharkhand: 34
Chandigarh: 23
Ladakh: 18
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 14
Puducherry: 7
Goa: 7
Meghalaya: 11
Manipur: 2
Tripura: 2
Mizoram: 1
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Nagaland: 1
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.
No. of people discharged: 1515
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.
