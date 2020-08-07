Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 20,21,296; death toll stands at 41,580 as of August 7

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 07 2020, 07:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 09:54 ist
A youth (C) gestures as he walks with others past a mural dedicated to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the Covid-19, in Chennai on August 6, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 20 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 20,21,296 as of August 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

41,580

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,11916
Arunachal Pradesh1,8553
Assam50,445121
Bihar68,148388
Chandigarh1,32720
Chhattisgarh10,93277
Dadar and Nagar Haveli8201
Daman and Diu5461
Goa7,61466
Gujarat67,8112584
Haryana39,303458
Himachal Pradesh2,93714
Jharkhand15,048136
Karnataka1,58,2542,897
Kerala30,44997
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh36,564946
Maharashtra4,79,77916,792
Manipur3,2178
Meghalaya9835
Mizoram5370
Nagaland2,5806
Delhi1,41,5314,059
Puducherry4,62170
Punjab20,891517
Rajasthan48,384753
Sikkim8291
Tamil Nadu2,79,1444,571
Telangana73,050589
Tripura574331
Uttar Pradesh1,08,9741,918
Uttarakhand8,55298
West Bengal86,7541,902
Odisha40,717235
Andhra Pradesh1,96,7891753
Jammu and Kashmir23,454436
Ladakh159511

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

