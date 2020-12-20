Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,024,813; death toll stands at 145,363 as of December 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 20 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 07:30 ist

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,024,813 as of December 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

145,363




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,86961
Arunachal Pradesh16,61155
Assam215,2501,011
Bihar245,9331,341
Chandigarh18,979305
Chhattisgarh264,8983,163
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3623
Goa49,849718
Gujarat233,2634,220
Haryana256,4772,803
Himachal Pradesh51,626856
Jharkhand112,6061,008
Karnataka907,12311,989
Kerala693,8652,757
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh229,1303,453
Maharashtra1,888,76748,574
Manipur27,540334
Meghalaya13,189133
Mizoram4,1107
Nagaland11,83273
Delhi614,75510,219
Puducherry37,670623
Punjab162,2705,170
Rajasthan297,0292,599
Sikkim5,406122
Tamil Nadu804,65011,954
Telangana280,8221,510
Tripura33,119378
Uttar Pradesh572,1968,154
Uttarakhand85,2691,399
West Bengal532,6959,277
Odisha325,5051,829
Andhra Pradesh877,8067,070
Jammu and Kashmir117,7051,833
Ladakh9,252124

No. of people discharged: 95,50,712

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

