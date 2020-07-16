Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 9,64,610; death toll stands at 24,948 as of July 16

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 16 2020, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 07:20 ist
A Covid-19 patient sits on her bed at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sharda Hospital, in Noida on July 15, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9.6 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,64,610 as of July 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 24,948

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1680
Arunachal Pradesh4623
Assam17,80746
Bihar19,284174
Chandigarh60010
Chhattisgarh4,37920
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4201
Daman and Diu1000
Goa2,95118
Gujarat44,6482,081
Haryana22,628319
Himachal Pradesh130911
Jharkhand4,22536
Karnataka47,253928
Kerala9,55334
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh19,643682
Maharashtra2,75,64010,928
Manipur1,7000
Meghalaya3182
Mizoram2380
Nagaland8960
Delhi1,16,9933,487
Puducherry1,53118
Punjab8,799213
Rajasthan25,806527
Sikkim2090
Tamil Nadu1,51,8202,167
Telangana39,342386
Tripura21842
Uttar Pradesh41,3831,012
Uttarakhand3,78550
West Bengal34,4271,000
Odisha14,89874
Andhra Pradesh35,451452
Jammu and Kashmir11,173195
Ladakh10931
Cases being reassigned to states2358 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

