Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 16

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9.6 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,64,610 as of July 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 24,948

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 0 Arunachal Pradesh 462 3 Assam 17,807 46 Bihar 19,284 174 Chandigarh 600 10 Chhattisgarh 4,379 20 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 420 1 Daman and Diu 100 0 Goa 2,951 18 Gujarat 44,648 2,081 Haryana 22,628 319 Himachal Pradesh 1309 11 Jharkhand 4,225 36 Karnataka 47,253 928 Kerala 9,553 34 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 19,643 682 Maharashtra 2,75,640 10,928 Manipur 1,700 0 Meghalaya 318 2 Mizoram 238 0 Nagaland 896 0 Delhi 1,16,993 3,487 Puducherry 1,531 18 Punjab 8,799 213 Rajasthan 25,806 527 Sikkim 209 0 Tamil Nadu 1,51,820 2,167 Telangana 39,342 386 Tripura 2184 2 Uttar Pradesh 41,383 1,012 Uttarakhand 3,785 50 West Bengal 34,427 1,000 Odisha 14,898 74 Andhra Pradesh 35,451 452 Jammu and Kashmir 11,173 195 Ladakh 1093 1 Cases being reassigned to states 2358

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.