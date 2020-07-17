Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 17

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,00,185 as of July 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 25,544

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 178 0 Arunachal Pradesh 491 3 Assam 18666 46 Bihar 20612 180 Chandigarh 635 11 Chhattisgarh 4539 20 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 439 1 Daman and Diu 100 0 Goa 2,951 18 Gujarat 45,567 2,091 Haryana 24002 322 Himachal Pradesh 1350 11 Jharkhand 4,562 38 Karnataka 51,422 1,032 Kerala 9,553 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 20,378 689 Maharashtra 2,84,281 11,194 Manipur 1,700 0 Meghalaya 346 2 Mizoram 238 0 Nagaland 902 0 Delhi 1,18,645 3,545 Puducherry 1743 22 Punjab 9,094 230 Rajasthan 26437 534 Sikkim 220 0 Tamil Nadu 1,56,369 2,236 Telangana 39,342 386 Tripura 2268 3 Uttar Pradesh 45,527 1,046 Uttarakhand 3,982 50 West Bengal 36,117 1,023 Odisha 15,392 79 Andhra Pradesh 38,044 492 Jammu and Kashmir 12,156 222 Ladakh 1142 1 Cases being reassigned to states 1285

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.