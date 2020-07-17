Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 17

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,00,185; death toll stands at 25,544 as of July 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 07:47 ist

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,00,185 as of July 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 25,544

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1780
Arunachal Pradesh4913
Assam1866646
Bihar20612180
Chandigarh63511
Chhattisgarh453920
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4391
Daman and Diu1000
Goa2,95118
Gujarat45,5672,091
Haryana24002322
Himachal Pradesh135011
Jharkhand4,56238
Karnataka51,4221,032
Kerala9,55335
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh20,378689
Maharashtra2,84,28111,194
Manipur1,7000
Meghalaya3462
Mizoram2380
Nagaland9020
Delhi1,18,6453,545
Puducherry174322
Punjab9,094230
Rajasthan26437534
Sikkim2200
Tamil Nadu1,56,3692,236
Telangana39,342386
Tripura22683
Uttar Pradesh45,5271,046
Uttarakhand3,98250
West Bengal36,1171,023
Odisha15,39279
Andhra Pradesh38,044492
Jammu and Kashmir12,156222
Ladakh11421
Cases being reassigned to states1285 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
India
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Dharavi
Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Delhi
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Punjab
Haryana
Bihar
Jharkhand
Rajasthan
Goa
Ahmedabad
Odisha
West Bengal
Kolkata
Sikkim
Nagaland
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Meghalaya
Tripura
Mizoram
Assam
Guwahati
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasargod
Puducherry
Daman and Diu
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 