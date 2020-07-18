Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,28,071; death toll stands at 26,217 as of July 18

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 18 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 07:16 ist
A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,28,071 as of July 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 26,217

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1800
Arunachal Pradesh5433
Assam1975448
Bihar21764197
Chandigarh65111
Chhattisgarh473221
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4521
Daman and Diu1001
Goa310819
Gujarat46,5162,108
Haryana24797322
Himachal Pradesh137711
Jharkhand4,62442
Karnataka55,1151,147
Kerala11,06638
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh20,378689
Maharashtra2,92,58911,452
Manipur1,8000
Meghalaya3772
Mizoram2720
Nagaland9160
Delhi1,20,1073,571
Puducherry1,83225
Punjab9,094230
Rajasthan27789546
Sikkim2430
Tamil Nadu1,56,3692,236
Telangana41018396
Tripura22833
Uttar Pradesh45,5271,084
Uttarakhand4,10250
West Bengal38,0111,049
Odisha16,11079
Andhra Pradesh40,646534
Jammu and Kashmir12,156222
Ladakh11421
Cases being reassigned to states531 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

