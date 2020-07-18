Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 18

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,28,071 as of July 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 26,217

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 0 Arunachal Pradesh 543 3 Assam 19754 48 Bihar 21764 197 Chandigarh 651 11 Chhattisgarh 4732 21 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 452 1 Daman and Diu 100 1 Goa 3108 19 Gujarat 46,516 2,108 Haryana 24797 322 Himachal Pradesh 1377 11 Jharkhand 4,624 42 Karnataka 55,115 1,147 Kerala 11,066 38 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 20,378 689 Maharashtra 2,92,589 11,452 Manipur 1,800 0 Meghalaya 377 2 Mizoram 272 0 Nagaland 916 0 Delhi 1,20,107 3,571 Puducherry 1,832 25 Punjab 9,094 230 Rajasthan 27789 546 Sikkim 243 0 Tamil Nadu 1,56,369 2,236 Telangana 41018 396 Tripura 2283 3 Uttar Pradesh 45,527 1,084 Uttarakhand 4,102 50 West Bengal 38,011 1,049 Odisha 16,110 79 Andhra Pradesh 40,646 534 Jammu and Kashmir 12,156 222 Ladakh 1142 1 Cases being reassigned to states 531

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.