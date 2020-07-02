Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,04,678; death toll stands at 17,840 as of July 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 07:10 ist
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker sitting inside an ambulance takes a swab from her to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,04,678 as of July 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 17,840




StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands970
Arunachal Pradesh1911
Assam8,54712
Bihar1007573
Chandigarh4466
Chhattisgarh294014
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa13874
Gujarat33,3181,869
Haryana14,941240
Himachal Pradesh97910
Jharkhand252515
Karnataka16514253
Kerala459325
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh13,861581
Maharashtra1,80,2988053
Manipur1,2600
Meghalaya551
Mizoram1600
Nagaland5010
Delhi89,8022803
Puducherry73912
Punjab5,668149
Rajasthan18312421
Sikkim890
Tamil Nadu94,0491,264
Telangana17,357267
Tripura13941
Uttar Pradesh24,056718
Uttarakhand294741
West Bengal19,170683
Odisha7,31625
Andhra Pradesh15,252193
Jammu and Kashmir7695105
Ladakh9901
Cases being reassigned to states6915 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,44,644 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
Jammu and Kashmir
Leh
Ladakh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Delhi
Daman and Diu
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Haryana
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Goa
Rajasthan
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Kasargod
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Dharavi
abdhra pradesh
Hyderabad
Telangana
Punjab
Sikkim
Arunachal Pradesh
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Agartala
Meghalaya
Assam
Guwahati
Puducherry
Nagaland

What's Brewing

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 