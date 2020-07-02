Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,04,678 as of July 1

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 97 0 Arunachal Pradesh 191 1 Assam 8,547 12 Bihar 10075 73 Chandigarh 446 6 Chhattisgarh 2940 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1387 4 Gujarat 33,318 1,869 Haryana 14,941 240 Himachal Pradesh 979 10 Jharkhand 2525 15 Karnataka 16514 253 Kerala 4593 25 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 13,861 581 Maharashtra 1,80,298 8053 Manipur 1,260 0 Meghalaya 55 1 Mizoram 160 0 Nagaland 501 0 Delhi 89,802 2803 Puducherry 739 12 Punjab 5,668 149 Rajasthan 18312 421 Sikkim 89 0 Tamil Nadu 94,049 1,264 Telangana 17,357 267 Tripura 1394 1 Uttar Pradesh 24,056 718 Uttarakhand 2947 41 West Bengal 19,170 683 Odisha 7,316 25 Andhra Pradesh 15,252 193 Jammu and Kashmir 7695 105 Ladakh 990 1 Cases being reassigned to states 6915

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,44,644

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.