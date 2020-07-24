Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 24

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 12.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 12,74,826 as of July 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 30,413

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 221 0 Arunachal Pradesh 949 3 Assam 26,772 64 Bihar 30369 217 Chandigarh 793 13 Chhattisgarh 5,968 29 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,176 29 Gujarat 51485 2224 Haryana 28975 372 Himachal Pradesh 1725 11 Jharkhand 6485 64 Karnataka 80,863 1,519 Kerala 15,032 50 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 25474 780 Maharashtra 347507 12,854 Manipur 2,060 0 Meghalaya 514 4 Mizoram 317 0 Nagaland 1,084 0 Delhi 1,27,364 3,745 Puducherry 2300 31 Punjab 11739 277 Rajasthan 32334 594 Sikkim 438 0 Tamil Nadu 1,92,964 3232 Telangana 49259 438 Tripura 3,449 9 Uttar Pradesh 58,125 1298 Uttarakhand 5445 57 West Bengal 51757 1221 Odisha 19,835 108 Andhra Pradesh 72711 884 Jammu and Kashmir 14,429 282 Ladakh 1206 2

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 7,82,606

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.