Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 12,74,826; death toll stands at 30,413 as of July 24

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2020, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 07:12 ist
Chennai: Members of the transgender community take part in an awareness rally on coronavirus pandemic after authorities eased restrictions, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 12.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 12,74,826 as of July 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 30,413

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2210
Arunachal Pradesh9493
Assam26,77264
Bihar30369217
Chandigarh79313
Chhattisgarh5,96829
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,17629
Gujarat514852224
Haryana28975372
Himachal Pradesh172511
Jharkhand648564
Karnataka80,8631,519
Kerala15,03250
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh25474780
Maharashtra34750712,854
Manipur2,0600
Meghalaya5144
Mizoram3170
Nagaland1,0840
Delhi1,27,3643,745
Puducherry230031
Punjab11739277
Rajasthan32334594
Sikkim4380
Tamil Nadu1,92,9643232
Telangana49259438
Tripura3,4499
Uttar Pradesh58,1251298
Uttarakhand544557
West Bengal517571221
Odisha19,835108
Andhra Pradesh72711884
Jammu and Kashmir14,429282
Ladakh12062

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:  7,82,606

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

