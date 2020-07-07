Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,16,976; death toll stands at 20,151 as of July 7

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 07 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 07:26 ist
A shopkeeper waits for customers at a second hand automobile spare market in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.16 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,16,976 as of July 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 20,151

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1250
Arunachal Pradesh2691
Assam11,73614
Bihar12,10497
Chandigarh4876
Chhattisgarh3,20714
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,8317
Gujarat36,8581,962
Haryana17,504276
Himachal Pradesh1,07811
Jharkhand2,80719
Karnataka25,317402
Kerala5,62227
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh15,284617
Maharashtra2,11,9879,026
Manipur1,3900
Meghalaya801
Mizoram1910
Nagaland6250
Delhi1,00,8233,115
Puducherry1,00914
Punjab6,491169
Rajasthan20,688461
Sikkim1250
Tamil Nadu1,14,9781,571
Telangana23,902295
Tripura1,5811
Uttar Pradesh28,636809
Uttarakhand3,16142
West Bengal22,987779
Odisha952638
Andhra Pradesh20,019239
Jammu and Kashmir8,675138
Ladakh10051
Cases being reassigned to states4629 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

