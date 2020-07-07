Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 7

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.16 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,16,976 as of July 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 20,151

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 125 0 Arunachal Pradesh 269 1 Assam 11,736 14 Bihar 12,104 97 Chandigarh 487 6 Chhattisgarh 3,207 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,831 7 Gujarat 36,858 1,962 Haryana 17,504 276 Himachal Pradesh 1,078 11 Jharkhand 2,807 19 Karnataka 25,317 402 Kerala 5,622 27 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 15,284 617 Maharashtra 2,11,987 9,026 Manipur 1,390 0 Meghalaya 80 1 Mizoram 191 0 Nagaland 625 0 Delhi 1,00,823 3,115 Puducherry 1,009 14 Punjab 6,491 169 Rajasthan 20,688 461 Sikkim 125 0 Tamil Nadu 1,14,978 1,571 Telangana 23,902 295 Tripura 1,581 1 Uttar Pradesh 28,636 809 Uttarakhand 3,161 42 West Bengal 22,987 779 Odisha 9526 38 Andhra Pradesh 20,019 239 Jammu and Kashmir 8,675 138 Ladakh 1005 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4629

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.